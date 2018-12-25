The iClever Himbox HB-F02 auto-scan wireless FM transmitter radio adapter is down to $6.97 with code GQZICCXK on Amazon. Without the code, this adapter goes for $17 and hasn't seen a direct price drop in nearly two years. This is the best deal we've ever seen for this device.

The adapter helps any device with a 3.5mm jack take phone calls hands-free while driving and uses your car stereo to play the music you really want to listen to. It comes with a 2.4A USB port so you can charge your device and listen to music at the same time, unless your phone doesn't have its own headphone jack, and it has an auto-scan function to help you find the empty station you need. It is compact, lightweight, and made for travel. You get a 12-month replacement warranty as well.

