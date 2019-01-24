On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Look ma, no wires
Aukey Fast Wireless Qi Charger
You'll need to use coupon code 9TYDSJF2 during checkout for the full discount here.
$11.89
$17 $5 off
Wireless chargers are the future, and it's something that you should definitely try out if you have a compatible phone. This option from Aukey offers 10W of output to quickly charge Android devices, and 7.5W to ensure the same for your iPhone. You do need to add a Quick Charge 3.0 charging brick to this in order to achieve the faster speeds, as the package does not come with one.
In addition to this wireless pad, we've found a few other great deals worth checking out.
Internet Blanket
Luma Whole Home 2-pack Wi-Fi mesh networking system
The two pieces of the Luma communicate with each other to create an ultra-fast Wi-Fi network that covers your entire home. It replaces your current router with something much broader and stronger. This price is the best we've seen since September.
Music to My Ears
TaoTronics active noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones
Use code 6XSX5AZH to bring the price down to $42.99. That's $7 better than the last deal we shared and one of the best deals we've seen. These headphones have active noise-cancelling, a battery that lasts up to 30 hours, fast charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 tech.
Let Alexa lock your doors
August Smart Lock 3rd Gen
We haven't seen the August smart lock drop this low since last year, and this is a price it has only hit a couple times before. It sits on your existing deadbolt so you don't have to change your keys, but you also won't need them since you can use your phone and your voice to lock and unlock the door.
The smarter home
Teckin mini smart plugs 4-pack
Code N6ET5WZ5 knocks this 4-pack down from a street price of $35. These outlets are super easy to use. Just plug into the wall, plug in your appliance, download the free app and start scheduling. You don't need a hub to connect them to a voice assistant, either. Very easy.
Yay taxes!
H&R Block Deluxe + State 2018 tax software
You're going to be doing your taxes in the next month or two. You might as well save a bit on the prep work. Plus, if you use this software and choose to get your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, you can get an extra 5% back. That's a lot of money to be made during a time when you're giving your money away.
Suck it up
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum refurb
Today's deal saves you almost $90 off what this normally sells for in refurb condition and $120 off the brand new price. Even though it's a refurb, it comes with a six-month warranty from Dyson. The vacuum itself has a self-adjusting head and a HEPA filter for picking up all those allergens.
