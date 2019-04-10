Woot is offering the JBL Synchros E40BT Bluetooth headphones for just $54.99 today only. These over-ear headphones never sold for less than $64 when they were available at Amazon and averaged $80. Third parties still have them listed for around that price.

Crank the volume on your favorite tunes with these over-ear JBL cans. We've never seen them drop this low before, but the deal is good for one day only.

These aren't the newest JBL cans, but still offer a solid feature set for day-to-day use. They have premium 40mm drivers and use JBL's PureBass tech that really bumps the low-end. They connect via Bluetooth and last for 16 hours on a charge, with an included 3.5mm cable for use if the battery does run flat. Soft, faux leather ear cups cradle your ears and provide a bit of passive noise reduction while 360-degree swivel hinges allow you to find the right fit. Buttons on the outside of the ear cups give you easy access to playback controls and a built-in echo-cancelling mic allows for crystal clear calls.

Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account in order to skip Woot's $6 shipping fee.

