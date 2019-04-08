Amazon has these JVC Gumy Earbuds on sale for $4.99, which is half off the usual price. The deal is valid on the white color. Today's price is the best we've seen yet.

These earbuds are usually inexpensive, but this ultra low price is the icing on the cake. Pop them in your gym bag or keep them in your desk for just $5.

These headphones stay comfortable and feature a long cord so you can easily stay connected. While they're by no means top of the line or anything fancy, they'd be great for older devices, your kids, the office, or the gym. A few extra ear tips are included for the perfect fit.

Looking for something a bit more high-tech? The SoundPEATS Q32 truly wireless earbuds are discounted right now.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.