The KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones are on sale for just $69.99 at Newegg right now, and using promo code EMCTUVE65 during checkout will score you an extra $10 off that price. At just $59.99 total, you're snagging this pair of headphones at one of its best prices ever, though only the white model is on sale today. Shipping is free. When not discounted, they sell for nearly $220 in used condition with new models priced at up to $300. However, KEF is currently offering these headphones in black for just $99.99 via its website.

These on-ear headphones are designed to reproduce Hi-Fi audio with their built-in 40mm neodymium drivers which offer full range high definition response from 20Hz to 20kHz. The multi-directional Smart Hinge and lightweight aluminum frame work together so the headphones conform to the shape of your head while being worn. Plus, they can be folded up compactly when not in use too.

A microphone and an remote control are built into the cable of the headphones, and with the acoustic sealing ring in each ear cup, you can listen comfortably without being bothered by any extra noise going on around you.

See at Newegg

