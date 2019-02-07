The Kensington LM570 15.6-inch laptop briefcase is down to $29.99 on B&H. This briefcase is sold for up to $95 regularly at Amazon, though it's currently on sale there for $50. B&H offers free shipping for your order too.

The Kensington is large enough for a 15.6-inch laptop and a 10-inch tablet. It has padded compartments and organizers. The design includes a faux leather exterior, metal buckle, and shoulder strap. There is even a pass-through for wheeled luggage so you can attach it to the handles while moving through the airport. It comes with a two-year warranty.

