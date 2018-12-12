The holidays are here, and shipping deadlines are already starting to close in. We get it, you like to procrastinate and push things off until tomorrow, but one tomorrow too many may mean that you don't get your gifts in time to give them. There are a lot of great deals that are available right now, some of which we've seen since Black Friday, others which have just reduced in price again. Take a look through this great roundup, and get your orders in now, before it's too late.
Truly wireless
Soundcore Liberty Lite Earbuds
Truly wireless headphones are taking over, and if you're not interested in spending a ton of money to try a pair out, these are the ones to get. Anker normally sells these for over $60, and this is one of the best direct price drops we've ever seen on them.
Tiny but powerful
TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug
Smart plugs allow you to control things like your lamps, coffee maker, scent warmers, and more from just about anywhere in the world. You can automate them to turn on and off at specified times, and this small option from TP-Link lets you put two of them in the same receptacle. It usually sells for closer to $30, and hasn't been this cheap before.
16 Million Color Options
Philips Hue 2-Bulb Color Starter Kit
When it comes to smart bulbs, Philips Hue usually ranks right up at the top. With this comes a price, but if you look around you can often find a nice little savings. This kit normally costs almost double this, and it comes with the required hub and two color bulbs to get your obsession going.
Let robots do the work
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
Robot vacuums are becoming far more popular, and it's because they do a great job of cleaning your floor for you while you do something else. With the iRobot Roomba you can control it from your phone or via Alexa, and even create a schedule. It normally sells for upwards of $700, and this is the best price to date.
Voice Control
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen)
The Echo Dot isn't as obvious a choice as some of the others, but many of these smart home and security devices integrate well with Amazon's Alexa for voice control. If you want to future-proof your house even more, the Echo Dot is a great way to bring those smart home gadgets all together with ease.
Constantly updated
NVIDIA Shield TV
The Shield TV has been out for quite a while at this point, but NVIDIA keeps updating it with new features, and it really just keeps getting better. It's a great streaming video box, and a pretty good gaming box as well. Normally, it sells for closer to $180.
Noise-cancelling
Soundcore Life 2 Christmas Gift Set
This is a new bundle that Anker's put together for the holidays, and it includes the Soundcore Life 2 over-ear headphones, a PowerCore 5000 portable battery, PowerLine+ microUSB cable, and PowerLine+ Aux cable. It also has an airplane adaptor to help you listen to music with ease during your holiday travels. Separately, these items would cost you $30 - $40 more.
Build and learn
Kano Computer Kit (2018)
For younger kids, there's no avoiding technology in today's world. The Kano Computer Kit puts that to good use by showing children how to build the computer and use it to code various projects. It comes with a Raspberry Pi 3, LED lights, case, keyboard, and more. Normally, this sells for about $60 more.
Healthier in 2019
Fitbit Activity Trackers
The end of the year is near, and that means a new one is right around the corner. If you're ready to kick off the new year with some healthier habits, a Fitbit tracker can definitely help you along the way and track your daily progress. There are a few styles here, from basic looking ones to ones with smartwatch features, so be sure to check them all out.
Newest model
9.7-inch Apple iPad (2018)
This is Apple's latest non-Pro iPad model. It was introduced earlier this year, offers Apple Pencil support, has 32GB of internal storage, and comes in three colors. We've seen the price jump around a bit this holiday season, with the best discounts landing between $250 and $280.
Keep track
Eufy Smart Scale C1
Another great way to keep track of your progress next year is with a smart scale. It stores all your info and syncs with the free Eufy Life app so you can see progress, trends, and weights from specific times if you want. It regularly costs over $40, so don't miss your chance to save.
Professional Grade Security
Ring Alarm System
You don't need to lock into a contract or pay a huge lump sum of money to add some professional grade security to your home. Ring's Alarm system is currently $90 off and you can install it yourself within minutes. For $10 a month or $100 a year, you get 24/7 professional monitoring and some extra peace of mind at home.
Nerd Out
GameStop Game Days Sale
Whether you're into Funko Pop figures, clothing, games, or consoles, this sale at GameStop is worth checking out. Treat your favorite gamer to a little something, something, and maybe yourself while you're at it.
A real page-turner
All-New Kindle PaperWhite
This Kindle Paperwhite deal beats every discount we've ever seen for it. With a waterproof design, a font that's easy on the eyes, and a weeks-long battery life, this gadget makes the perfect travel companion.
Dear Santa...
Barbie Dreamhouse
With three stories and 70 accessories, it's no surprise that every Barbie fan hopes for the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse. Thanks to this discount, you'll be getting the best price in history for it. Just think of the look on their little faces when they unwrap this bad boy. Best. Gift. Ever.
PCMR
Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse
This popular mouse is insanely accurate, with an ergonomic form factor and durable switches. Right now it's matching the price we saw on Black Friday. Custom colors that can be changed on the fly just add to the coolness of this gaming peripheral.
Sip & Save
Yeti Products
Yeti mugs are the cream of the crop. Thanks to a luxe feel and killer insulation, once you've converted to Yeti, no other products can compare. They're also pricey, and they rarely go on sale. Get in on this win-win situation and save on all sorts of tumblers, mugs, coolers, and more.
On Fire
Fire HD 8 Tablet
So you want another screen around. That's normal. Whether your kid is asking for a device of their own, or you want a way to binge Netflix at the gym without draining your phone battery, or any other scenario in between, you can't go wrong with a Fire HD 8 tablet. They get the job done without costing hundreds of dollars. In fact, right now, they're down to the second-best price they've ever been. Upgraded options are on sale, too, and you can also get two for just $100.
Top off
Mophie Wireless Charge Pad
Wireless charging is the simplest way of keeping your phone battery nice and green. This charging pad is Qi-certified, and it fits right in to any existing workspace. Place it on a nightstand, the kitchen counter, your desk, or anywhere else, and your compatible device will stay alive throughout the day... even after you've watched 6 hoours of Vine compilations on YouTube.
Dibs On Boardwalk
Board Game Sale
There's nothing quite like family bonding. Put away the phones and focus on creating rivalries that will last a lifetime with discounts on Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Apples to Apples, and more.
Time is winding down, and the closer we get to the holidays the higher the risk that something won't arrive on time. You should stop delaying your purchases and make them now so you aren't the one giving an IOU out in a few weeks.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.