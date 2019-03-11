Amazon is offering the Lensoul 1080p HD Wireless Two-Way Security Camera for $19.99, half off the usual price, when you use code 5L5Y8QWK during checkout. We've never seen it drop lower than $30 before without the help of a coupon code.

This camera will provide you with a crystal-clear 1080p image with a 180-degree panoramic viewing angle. The IR night vision keeps your vision clear without disturbing household members (or alerting meddling kids to its presence). The two-way microphone lets you hear and speak to someone on the other side of the camera. That means you can easily tell your toddler to get back in bed... or warn a ne'er-do-well that you can, in fact, see them. Using a free app for Android or iOS, the camera can also link to your phone to alert you when it detects motion. You can store up to 128GB of footage by providing your own microSD card, or subscribe to the optional cloud service for more options.

The camera doesn't need anything fancy for installation. Your Wi-Fi network will do the trick. Simply set it where you want it and secure it using the sturdy double-sided tape that's included with your purchase.

