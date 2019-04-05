Amazon usually sells four Lifx Mini A19 Wi-Fi Multicolor Smart LED Bulbs for $150, but today they're down to $122.98. You might also see a clippable coupon on the product page that'll drop the price down by another 30%. That coupon doesn't apply to all Amazon accounts, but definitely clip it if you have the chance as it turns this great deal into an even sweeter one. We haven't seen a better discount since December.

You don't need anything fancy to use these. Just screw them in and connect to Wi-Fi, and your smart home is all set. Be sure to check and see if you have a clippable coupon offering you 30% off!

These adjustable and dimmable Lifx bulbs don't require a hub, unlike some other popular brands. Just screw one in like a regular light bulb, connect it to Wi-Fi, and you're good to go. You can control it with the free mobile app or through a smart home system like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. The app works with iOS, Android, and Windows 10. Set schedules, adjust it for your mood, or just choose from one of 16 million colors. It has an output of 800 lumens and the equivalent of a 60W incandescent bulb. Users give these 3.7 stars based on 303 reviews.

