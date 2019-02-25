The Linksys Velop wireless AC2600 dual-band Wi-Fi mesh networking system is down to $99.99 at B&H. Walmart has a very similar two node Velop also on sale for $99.99. The system normally sells for around $150 or more at both retailers. Newer models sell for as much as $350.

The Velop system can cover up to 3,000 square feet, which is enough to cover most apartments and homes. It will replace your router and cover where you live in a nice blanket of wireless Internet, so you don't have to worry about dropping the signal no matter where you go. The devices work together, too. If one loses signal, the other units will automatically re-establish connection. The whole thing is designed to be sleek and ultra-compact, with the antenna built into the top of the device and no excess wires. It even comes with a wall mount kit so you can install them in discrete locations.

See at B&H

