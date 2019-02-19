The Nekteck 5.4A USB-C car charger adapter with built-in cord is down to $13.59 on Amazon. The adapter normally sells for around $16, and it hasn't dropped from that price directly in more than a year.

The USB-C car charger includes an attached USB-C cable that you can use to charge any USB-C device. There's also an extra USB-A port for other phones or tablets you want to power up. Both will work at full speed even when charging simultaneously, and the ports have Smart Sense IC tech so they can identify what's being plugged in and provide the maximum charging speed. The USB-C cable is compatible with any USB-C device, including the Google Pixel or Nintendo Switch. The adapter has 4.5 stars based on 1,199 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.