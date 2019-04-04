Woot has Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system on sale for just $219.99 today. The factory reconditioned set includes one router and two satellites that give you a wide-reaching Wi-Fi signal through your whole home. You'd regularly pay $250 or more for this set at Amazon refurbished by third parties. Your purchase at Woot is backed by a 90-day Netgear warranty. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

Leave the dead zones behind and enjoy a strong and stable Wi-Fi signal throughout your whole home with this refurbished Orbi system. With speeds up to 2.2Gbps and MU-MIMO tech, you can keep all your connected devices online, too.

The Orbi RBK43 system replaces your current router and any extenders you may have set up. It is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection and the satellites are compact enough to be placed conveniently around your home. The system offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with MU-MIMO technology for supporting multiple connected devices at once. Despite being a 3-piece set, it all operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.

Existing users give Orbi 3.9 out of 5 stars on average based on over 1,100 Amazon reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.