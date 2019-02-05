The Netgear CM700 DOCSIS 3.0 32x8 cable modem is down to $72.99 with code NEFPBD67 on Newegg Flash. The same modem is $90 on Amazon. This is a unique deal because it's better than any recent deal we've seen from Amazon. Also remember Newegg Flash is a temporary deal site, and while there's still plenty of time left for this one it could also sell out long before the deal actually ends.

The CM700 supports cable plans up to 500 Mbps. It has DOCSIS 3.0 and many modern plans require that in a new cable modem. It also has 32x8 channel bonding. This cable modem works with most cable providers, but you should check with yours just in case. It won't work with some networks like Verizon or Century Link. Users give this modem 4.2 stars based on more than 3,000 reviews.

Pair this cable modem with a great wireless router like the Nighthawk R6700 for just $89.99 on Amazon.

