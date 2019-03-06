Amazon has the New Bee Aluminum Headphone Stand on sale for $6.88 when you use coupon code K9OIEPMH during checkout. This stand normally sells for $13, so you're saving almost half.

This stand can support basically any over-ear headphones, and it's made of aluminum and TPU rubber to be safe and stable. Your purchase is backed by a two-year warranty. Existing owner reviews left this with a total of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

There's also a version of this stand with a wireless charging pad built into its base if you want to double up on space savings. That model is 5% off when you clip the on-page coupon.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.