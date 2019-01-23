You can pick up the Nonda USB-C Mini Adapter at Amazon for just $7.99. That's a couple of dollars off the usual price for this low-profile connector converter and marks the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The price only applies to the space gray model at present.

Featuring a durable aluminum enclosure, the Nonda adapter allows you to connect USB-A devices to your new laptop's USB-C port with ease. It's super small and portable so can go everywhere your laptop does and it supports USB 3.0 speeds. While the design is meant to match Apple's MacBook line, it will work with the other USB-C devices.

