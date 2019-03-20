The Nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is down to $8 on Amazon. That's $2 off its street price and the lowest we have ever seen, despite this adapter having been around for more than a couple years. It's already a very inexpensive adapter, so it's great to see it dropping even lower. Only Space Gray is on sale, but if you want a different color Silver and Gold are $9 each.

This tiny, simple device helps you turn your USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port with up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed. The design has an aluminum casing designed to match the color of Apple's MacBook and similar laptops. It works with so many more devices, too, including the Chromebook Pixel, smartphones, and other USB-C devices. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 2,961 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.