The Oontz Angle 3 Solo portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $15.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we have seen and it's only available today as part of Amazon's daily deals.

The Angle 3 Solo has 5 watts of power for surprisingly loud volume from a super-portable speaker. It is resistant to splashes, rain, dust, and sand with an IPX5 rating so you can use it indoors or out. Its rechargeable battery lasts for 10 hours on a charge. You can connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and it has an Aux input for connecting to other devices. There's also a built-in mic for taking hands-free calls from your connected phone. Users give it 4.4 stars on average.

If you want something a little larger, the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra is down to $28.99 in white — its lowest price ever. It is IPX6 water-resistant and has 14 watts of power for room-filling sound.

