What nicer way to show you care than with a personalized case for one of your loved one's most used devices? Through Valentine's Day, Pad & Quill is offering monogram personalization on a variety of its products for free, including its selection of cases for various iPhone and iPad models. A few of these cases are discounted right now too, giving you the chance to double up on the savings if you choose one of the options on sale. Shipping is free on most of the items in the sale, though the most inexpensive of them will cost you $3.95 to ship.

The Heritage Bella Fino Leather iPhone XS Case is one of the most affordable cases on Pad & Quill's site, currently discounted by 35% and available in two colors. Be sure to tick the 'Add Personalization' box on the product page so you're prompted for the initials you want to be monogrammed. Darker color options are available in the Bella Fino iPhone XS Wallet Case series, which is on sale for $74.95 at a $25 savings off its regular price. Unfortunately, none of the iPad and iPad Pro cases are on sale currently, though you'll still be saving on the personalization.

Pad & Quill offers a few other products which are more affordable if you're on the hunt for a unique gift under $50, such as this medium-sized journal for $21.95, so don't wait to check out the full selection and make your purchase.

