Several of Pelican's highly-rated protective cases for cameras and other photography equipment are on sale at Amazon today, with prices starting as low as $39. While most of the cases in today's sale are priced at over $100, there is an option under $40 which is the perfect size to keep a camera secure during travel.

If you're looking to spend a bit more and have more equipment to protect, then you'll want to take a step up to something like the Pelican 1510 Case for $119.96. It's the size of a suitcase and is waterproof, crushproof, and even has an Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve which balances its internal pressure and keeps water out of the case. All in all, it means it's perfect for plane rides and more.

The biggest option in today's sale is the Pelican 1660 Case for $263.96. That's a savings of around $50 off its average price, and just like the model above, it's perfect to bring along on longer trips to ensure your camera and the rest of its accessories remain properly secured throughout travel.

There are several other models available to choose from, and each comes with foam to help pack in your tech too, so be sure to visit the full sale at Amazon and consider picking one up before these discounts expire.

