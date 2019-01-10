Aukey currently has a couple of coupon codes reducing the prices of its Lightning cables at Amazon. You can pick up a two-pack of right-angled Lightning cables for just $11.25 today when you enter promo code AUKEY90L during checkout. That'll save you a few dollars off its regular price of $15.

The Lightning cables you'll receive are each 3.3-feet long and are designed with a special 90-degree connector that helps keep your cord out of your way while charging your device. That means you can continue to use your iPhone or iPad for gaming or watching video and reduce stress on the cable itself so it should last longer.

Speaking of durability, the cables are made of braided nylon and have a lifespan of over 10,000 bends according to Aukey. They can sync as well as charge your device, offering transfer speeds up to 480Mbps, and are compatible with every Lightning-enabled Apple device thanks to MFi certification. The two-pack contains one red cable and one black cable and Aukey backs them up with a 24-month warranty.

Alternatively, you can opt for Aukey's 6 foot braided nylon Lightning cable. It's tangle-resistant and has reinforced TPE connectors to reduce strain during use. When not on sale, it sells for $9 but is down to $7.19 when you enter code AUKEY91L at checkout, saving you a couple bucks and offering a much more affordable option than Apple's own extra-long cable.

