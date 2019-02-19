The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 wireless noise-canceling headphones are down to $119.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we have ever seen. The headphones were selling for as much as $200 during the holiday season and have settled around $145 in the new year. Today's drop to $120 marks the first time ever going this low.

The BackBeat Pro 2 have been around for a while, earning 4 stars from CNET and 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice from PC Mag. The audio quality is powerful and solid, the active noise-canceling works great, and the battery lasts for up to 24 hours. Users give these headphones 4 stars based on 483 reviews.

