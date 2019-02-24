The PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card is down to $149.99 at Best Buy. This price matches a low we saw at Amazon a couple weeks ago, but the card is currently going for $200 there. The price is temporary and will expire at the end of the day.

This is a lot of space for a microSD card, and as long as you're using a device that supports microSDXC cards at this high of a capacity, like a laptop or the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to save over 80 hours of HD video or 100,000 pictures. It has fast 90 MB/s transfer speeds, too, so you can move all that data quickly. It comes with a regular SD adapter as well so you can use it with larger devices.

See on Best Buy

