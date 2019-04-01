The PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card is down to $115.99 on Amazon. It was as low as $110 during a one-day sale on March 30, but we were surprised to find out that the card didn't immediately jump back up to the $150 price it was going for before. While this is not quite as low as the March 30 sale, $116 is an amazingly low price for a card that was selling for $200 in February.

Just make sure you're using a device that supports capacities this large and you should be fine. This is a crazy low price for this card, especially if you missed that one-day sale last week.

This is a lot of space for a microSD card, and as long as you're using a device that supports microSDXC cards at this high of a capacity, like a laptop or the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to save over 80 hours of HD video or 100,000 pictures. It has fast 90 MB/s transfer speeds, too, so you can move all that data quickly. It comes with a regular SD adapter as well so you can use it with larger devices.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.