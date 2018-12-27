Having an AC adapter in your car can work wonders for passengers while on-the-go. Right now, you can pick up Bestek's 150W Power Inverter Dual USB + AC Car Adapter for only $11.99 when you enter promo code SVSG5UQU during checkout. That'll save you $5 off its regular price there, plus it's valid on both the red and black models of the adapter.

This power inverter features dual USB ports with a 4.2A output (2.4A per port), along with a 110V AC outlet where you can plug in devices like your laptop or maybe the Nintendo Switch. The AC outlet has a built-in safety door to protect curious children too. It's about as big as a smartphone, though a bit thicker, so it's compact enough to throw in a suitcase or in your glove box without taking up too much space. It also has a 32-inch long cable for the cigarette lighter plug that lets you place the adapter nearly anywhere in your car. It offers 250 Watts of peak power in total.

See at Amazon

