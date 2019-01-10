The Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers are down to $59.99 on Amazon, but the deal is exclusively for Prime members. The street price for these speakers was around $100 for the longest time, but they've been selling closer to $80 for the last few months. Today's drop to $60 is the first time we've ever seen them go this low. If you want this deal but aren't a Prime member, you can always sign up for the 30-day free trial to get it.

I was looking for computer speakers recently, and the MX Sound were on my shortlist. Unfortunately they were $100 when I was looking to make a purchase. I probably would have bought them if they were this low. Logitech's Easy-Switch lets you move between audio sources easily. All you have to do is pause the audio from one source and press play on the next. If you're sitting at your computer and want to go mobile, you can just get up and keep listening. The 24-watt peak drivers have balanced audio designed to play more powerfully than most speakers this size. They pair with any Bluetooth device and allow quick volume adjustments. The back-lit controls are motion activated as well. Users give them 4.1 stars based on 62 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.