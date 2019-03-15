RavPower's Power Delivery 3.0 Power Bank features a 45W output that's powerful enough to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro and other electronics like the Nintendo Switch, and today you can pick one up for only $47.99 when you enter promo code LKWZQ4C3 during checkout. That's a savings of $12 off the regular price of this new release product.

Equipped with both a USB-A and USB-C port, this 20100mAh power bank is capable of charging two devices simultaneously, though with certain high-output devices such as a laptop, they can only be charged alone via the USB-C port. Plus, it's capable of recharging via the USB-C port to full capacity in under four hours. RavPower also integrated safety systems for protection against short circuits, overvoltage, and overcurrents.

Now that you might be heading outdoors with your computer, you might want to pick up a Lenovo laptop backpack to keep it safe.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.