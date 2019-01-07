Why pick between purchasing a USB wall charger and a portable battery charger when you could have the best of both worlds? RAVPower's 2-in-1 Portable Battery Pack and Wall Charger can charge your phone and other USB devices both at home and while on-the-go, and using promo code SDHP3MSD at Amazon could score you one for just $19.99. That's a savings of $7 off its current price, though the code will only work on the black version of this item.

This 2-in-1 charger features a 6700mAh capacity that's capable of recharging devices like the iPhone X or the Samsung Galaxy S9 fully and still have some juice left over before needing to be recharged itself. It features smart USB ports that offer a 3A output and can recharge its internal power bank in under four hours. RAVPower also included overcurrent, overcharge, and overheat precautions to protect your devices once plugged in.'

Though these chargers only have around 30 reviews at Amazon currently, they're pretty positive so far and RAVPower is a notable brand for quality tech accessories.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.