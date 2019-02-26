As part of its daily deals, Amazon has dropped the price of a number of RAVPower charging accessories including portable power banks and multi-port wall adapters.
With up to 37% off, these are some of the best prices we've seen for these items. The deals are limited to today only though, so be sure to pick up what you need before the promotion ends tonight.
All the ports
RAVPower 4-Port USB Wall Charger
We all have a bunch of devices to charge these days, and it's not always easy to find all enough outlets to accommodate everything — especially when traveling. Rather than using multiple plugs, it's worth investing in a multi-port adapter like this 4-port option from RAVPower so you can hook everything up to one outlet. It's usually $7 more expensive than today's deal and its folding plug makes it perfect for taking on the go.
Dual purpose
RAVPower 2-in-1 Wall Charger and Portable Power Bank
This RAVPower 2-in-1 combines a wall charger with a 10000mAh power bank. Plug it into the wall to charge up the power bank and two connected devices simultaneously and simply unplug it to take it on the go as a regular portable battery pack. It's 25% off at $23.99 and there's also a 5% on-page coupon bringing the price down further for a limited time.
Built-in flashlight
RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Power Bank
Take $13 off RAVPower's 16750mAh capacity power bank for today only. It has two USB ports and holds enough battery power to charge most smartphones 3-5 times over and the included 2A wall charger gets the battery pack powered up fully more quickly. There's also a built-in flashlight.
On the go
RAVPower 22000mAh 3-Port Portable Power Bank
With a large 22000mAh battery capacity, this power bank can charge most phones 5 times over and its 3 iSmart USBs automatically adjust the output up to 5.8A t charge at the optimum rate. It's backed by a lifetime warranty and is usually $42 when not on sale, so you're saving over $13 with this deal.
High capacity
RAVPower 26800mAh 3-Port Portable Power Bank
The highest capacity offering in this sale with a 26800mAh battery. Pack this huge triple-port USB charger on your trips and enjoy 9 days of portable power after only 13 hours of charging. Today's deal is $22 less than its regular price and it's the lowest we've seen it go in over a year.
Whether you need to keep your devices charged at home or when on the go, this sale has got you covered. The deals expire tonight, so be sure to check out the whole promotion and make the most of these limited-time prices.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.