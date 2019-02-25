You might have a few basic wall chargers at your home, but it's about time to upgrade to a Power Delivery or Quick Charge 3.0 model instead. If you're using a device like the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, you could be charging your phone much faster with something such as RAVPower's USB-C Power Delivery+QC 3.0 Wall Charger. By clipping the coupon on its product page and entering promo code NU8IVZ8I during checkout, you can get it shipped to you for only $13.63 and save over $4 off its regular price of $18. Only the black version is eligible for this discount.

This 18W charger is equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port so you can power up multiple devices simultaneously. It's even capable of powering devices like the Nintendo Switch or MacBook Pro. It features various protections to keep your devices safe from issues such as over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting. RAVPower includes an 18-month warranty with its purchase as well.

