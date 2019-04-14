Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the Ring Floodlight Camera and throwing in a free Echo Dot. The deal brings both black and white cameras down to $199 and that remains true even if you choose to get it by itself. This is one of the better deals we've seen for this product. The Echo Dot , which is otherwise $40 by itself, lets you use Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice.

Even better than the last deal we shared. Plus, last time the Echo Dot cost another $10 on top of the deal price. This time it's free.

The motion-activated HD security camera features built-in floodlights, a siren, and two-way talk. It has an ultra-wide viewing angle and it's easy to view real-time surveillance footage from anywhere in the world using the Ring app. You can see, hear, and speak to visitors from the Ring app as well. The 1080p even works at night thanks to its infrared vision. Your camera also includes lifetime theft protection, which means you're covered if your gear is stolen.

If you aren't fully incorporated into the Ring ecosystem yet, you can save on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 right now.

