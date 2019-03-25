Before you end up lost on the road somewhere with a dead phone, why not prepare for low battery moments with the two-port Roav SmartCharge Spectrum Lite USB car charger? Today you can grab one at Amazon for just $11.89 when you clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code ROAVAF2L during checkout. That'll save you $4 off its regular cost of $16 and snag you this helpful accessory at the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

This car charger is cooler than most, as it allows you to sync it with the Roav Charger app on your phone to switch its LED ring to the color of your choice; you can choose from over 16,000 colors while adjusting the tone to your liking. It's equipped with a Quick Charge 3.0 port to fast charge compatible devices and also comes with a one-year warranty.

For an Alexa-enabled model you can voice control, check out Anker's discounted Roav Viva USB Car Charger for $25.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.