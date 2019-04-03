The Samsung T5 2TB portable solid state drive is down to $327.99 at B&H. That's a huge discount considering we thought a deal in January when it dropped to $428 was worth sharing. These days the drive usually sells for around $400, but the deal at B&H is way better than that.

Large and in charge, this portable SSD comes with a ton of space. The price reflects that, but it's still more than $70 off what it usually sells for. Plus, it's super fast and a lot less likely to fail than a hard drive.

This 2TB external SSD features quick read and write speeds of up to 540 Mbps, along with optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It's so tiny it can fit in the palm of your hand too. Samsung includes two cables so you can connect it to either a USB-C or a standard USB port right out of the box.

In a perfect world, portable solid state drives would be just as inexpensive as portable hard drives, where you can get 2TB as low as $70. After all, the main feature of SSDs is they have no moving parts, which really makes them perfect for carrying data on the move. Hard drives are much more prone to failure when getting knocked around in your backpack or trampled on the subway. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. Luckily this deal shaves some of that cost off the top and you get a really good product out of it. Samsung also backs it up with a three-year warranty so you can be confident in your purchase.

