The SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB solid state drive is down to $49.99 on Amazon. This SSD has been selling for around $70 for a few months, but before that it was selling as high as $90. Today's drop to $50 a match of the best price drop we've seen on this version.

Get in on a match of the best price yet for this drive. It's fast, stable, and backed by a three-year warranty.

We saw the 960GB version drop as low as $100 recently, but right now the best price you'll find is $124.99 on Amazon. That's still a good price for an SSD that usually sells around $150 or more.

The SSD Plus is SanDisk's entry-level Solid State Drive. It's built using SanDisk's MLC NAND, which is unusual for an inexpensive SSD like this. You'd expect it to be built with TLC, which is usually cheaper. MLC is also more reliable than TLC and can withstand more read/write cycles. That's all good stuff for anyone interested in this device. SanDisk says this drive has read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 450 MB/s. It is also shock and vibration resistant. Users have left very positive feedback overall and your purchase includes a three-year warranty.

