The SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB 2.0 flash drive is down to $5.51 on Amazon. The drive normally sells closer to $8, and today's sale is the best price we've seen. This price is so low it's actually an add-on item, but all that means is you need to get your shopping cart up to $25 to take advantage of the deal.

This is an ultra-compact and portable flash drive with 32GB of storage and USB 2.0 transfer speeds. You can secure private files and even use online backup to keep everything protected. Use this drive as a simple and easy way to transfer files between computers and other devices. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 3,162 reviews.

This deal is part of a larger sale on memory and storage devices at Amazon going on today only, which includes some great microSD card prices as well.

