Amazon has the SanDisk 250GB Extreme Portable External SSD discounted to just $72.97 currently. Today's deal brings the product down to a new low price; it normally sells for just under $85 on average and has been priced at up to $100 in the past.

This pocket-sized portable SSD is ruggedized to withstand your travels and features water-resistance, shock-resistance, and is dust-proof, too. It's equipped with a USB-C port and is capable of high-speed data transfers with its 550MB/s read and 500MB/s write speeds. It's suitable for use with both PC and Mac computers and comes with a 3-year limited warranty as well.

If you need more space, the 500GB model of this SSD is currently priced at only $99.99, which is nearly its best price ever as well.

At Amazon, over 500 customers left a review for this SSD resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

