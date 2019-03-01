If you missed out on Amazon's huge storage sale earlier this week, you've still got a chance to score some stellar discounts on products like SSDs and microSD cards. For instance, the SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable 250GB SSD is down to just $59.01 today, which is just a cent higher than its lowest price ever there. When not on sale, it can be found priced around $90 these days.

This Extreme SSD was designed to support high-resolution photos, videos and other files at quick speeds of up to 440MB/s. It's extremely compact, shock-resistant, vibration-resistant, and compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. There's a built-in rugged rubber bumper for extra durability, too, along with access to the SanDisk SecureAccess software which offers 128-bit encryption to keep your files private. SanDisk also includes a three-year warranty with its purchase.

