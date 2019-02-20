The SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHS-II microSD card is down to $49.95 at B&H. As part of B&H's DealZone, the price is temporary and will go away at the end of the day. Normally, this card sells for $100 at B&H. It can sell for a lot more at other retailers, like $200 at Adorama.

This SD card is very fast and very capable. The U3 V30 speed class rating makes it ideal for recording HD and 4K video and puts it near the top of what SD cards are capable of without paying absurd prices. You will get max read and write speeds of 275 MB/s and 100 MB/s with this card. Plus, it's resistant to shock, extreme temperatures, water, and X-rays. The bundle on sale today includes a USB 3.0 adapter so you can turn any port into a card reader.

