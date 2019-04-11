The SanDisk Ultra 128GB micro SD card is down to $17.54 on Amazon. This is the best price yet we've seen for a card that has been steadily dropping in price over the last couple of months. It was selling as high as $40 this time last year has been decreasing slowly since then. Today's price drop is thanks to a Lightning Deal, but that does mean it's only available for a very limited time or until sold out.
Store more
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card
Grab some extra storage for your phone, tablet, security camera, Nintendo Switch and more with this card at an all-time low price. But don't hesitate! This is Lightning Deal so could sell out at any time.
$17.54
$22 $4 off
This is a Class 10 SD card with transfer speeds up to 100 MB/s. It will resist shocks, extreme temperatures, water, and X-rays. The card is built for Android-based mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on almost 15,000 reviews.
If you need more space, the 256GB version of this card is down to $36.99 which is also a new low for that capacity.
