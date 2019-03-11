The SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card and adapter is down to $6.85, which is the lowest price we've seen on this card. Over the last year, we've seen a gradual decline in the price of this card (and microSD storage generally) but this is the first time it's gone this low making it a great time to pick a few up. It's selling as an add-on item, so will ship with qualifying orders of $25 or more.

You can use this microSD card to add storage space to your phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, dash cam, home security system, and more. The included SD adapter means it will work great with an even broader array of devices too. It has transfer read speeds up to 100 MB/s and is rated A1 for faster app performance if used in a phone or tablet. The other classifications U1 and Class 10 mean this card is great for HD video recording and playback. The card is also resistant to shock, extreme temperatures, water, and X-rays. It comes with a 10-year warranty from SanDisk.

While we have seen nice deals on the larger capacities recently, there are plenty of smaller devices such as the Yi action cameras that max out in the size they support. It's also a great way to save money when buying an affordable tablet like Amazon's base-spec Fire 7. It only has 8GB internally, but you can add much more with this card for less than the cost to upgrade to the 16GB model.

Users of SanDisk's Ultra range of cards give them 4.5 stars based on almost 14,000 reviews.

