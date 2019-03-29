Amazon has the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive on sale for only $10.49. This deal not only saves you over $5 off its average price there, but it's also just ten cents more than the lowest this flash drive has ever reached at Amazon. Other models of this drive with larger storage capacities are also on sale today.

This itty-bitty flash drive has a powerful spec list. This price is just a dime more than the best in history.

This compact flash drive is compatible with laptops, game consoles, car stereos and more. It features read speeds up to 150MB/s and comes with RescuePro Deluxe data recovery software as well as SanDisk SecureAccess software. The drive is capable of transferring a full-length movie in under 30 seconds.

