Amazon has the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive on sale for only $10.39. This deal not only saves you over $5 off its average price there, but it's also the lowest this flash drive has ever reached at Amazon. However, it's a deal that's available today only as it's part of a one-day sale on storage products where you can find discounts on everything from microSD cards to external hard drives.

Other models of this drive with larger storage capacities are also on sale today, including the 128GB version for $18.39. That's a new low for it as well.

This compact flash drive is compatible with laptops, game consoles, car stereos and more. It features read speeds up to 130MB/s and comes with RescuePro Deluxe data recovery software with the capability of transferring a full-length movie to the drive in under 30 seconds.

