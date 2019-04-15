For the first time ever, the SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive just reached $10.59 at Amazon. This offer can save you close to $4 off its average price there, but there's not much longer to snag this deal as it's set to last for just one day only. It's sold for as much as $17 recently.
This deal is part of a much larger sale at Amazon on memory and storage products, so if this doesn't have enough capacity to save all you have in mind, the sale will likely have something more apt for the job.
Don't Wait!
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
This well-reviewed flash drive offers speeds up to 150MB/s so you can start working quicker without waiting on a transfer. The only catch is that this deal is only available for the next few hours!
$10.59
$14.49 $4 off
The Ultra Flair USB 3.0 flash drive offers high-speed performance of up to 150MB/s with the ability to transfer a movie in under 30 seconds. That makes it about 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives. Plus, thanks to its durable metal casing, you won't have to worry about it being accidentally crushed while in a backpack. There's also a hole where you can attach a keyring. It comes with a five-year limited warranty and even offers password protection for your files.
Nearly 3,500 customers left a review for this flash drive at Amazon resulting in a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.
