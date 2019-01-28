The Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite sweat-resistant true wireless earbuds are down to $47.99 on Amazon. Just hit that extra 20% off on-page coupon to bring the price down from its $60 street price. We haven't seen a deal on these earbuds since December, and they were selling as high as $80 in October.

The Liberty Lite offer 3.5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 9 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the push and go technology makes it simple to set them up and use them. There is an IPX5 rating to ensure they don't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in a summer rainstorm. Anker backs these with an 18-month warranty.

