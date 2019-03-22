The blue Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable hard drive is down to $107.99 at Newegg today when you enter coupon code 318SEMD6 at checkout. That code takes $22 off the price there. We regularly see this drive selling between $120 and $130, but today's price equals the lowest we've seen for it. This deal only works on the blue version and is available until the day is out. The next best price is $110 at Amazon.

The Seagate Backup Plus is one of the best hard drives out there despite having been around for a couple years now. In fact, it's still an Editor's Choice top pick at PC Mag because it's fast, simple, and easy to use. Five terabytes is also the largest iteration of this hard drive series. That's a lot of space to mess around with, and the drive works with both Mac and Windows computers without needing to reformat.

This drive has almost 18,000 user reviews on Amazon with a 4 star rating on average.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.