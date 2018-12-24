The Sennheiser HD 598 open-back headphones are down to $112.02 on Amazon. We shared a deal on these headphones in August when they dropped from their usual street price of around $170 to $140. That price was the lowest we had seen all year, and since then they have bounced back and forth a bit. This is the first time we've seen them drop below $140 since 2017.

The HD 598 are some of the best open-back headphones around. There are pros and cons to using open back. The pros are your headphones will have very natural sound, no pressure will build up in the earcups, and you won't hear any echoing. The cons are they do not isolate sounds very well because of the open nature so you will hear noises happening around you, and you will lose some sound into the ether. If you're a sound purist, it's the best way to go for a natural and clear audio quality, as long as you eliminate distractions. These headphones are compatible with pretty much any audio device. The ear pads are covered with velour and the headband has padded leatherette for extreme comfort. The headphones come with a two-year warranty, too.

