The SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds drop to $39.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and enter promo code MGFUI6JK during checkout. These Bluetooth earbuds go for $50 without the code and do not often drop from that price. In fact, we've only ever seen them go below today's price once as part of a one-day sale.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection and can be used together for stereo sound, or you can pair each individual earbud to two separate devices if you want. They come with a few different ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit and they have a total playtime of up to 55 hours thanks to the extra 2600mAh capacity in the included charging case. You'll also get a 12-month warranty. Users give them 4.3 stars based on over 300 reviews.

