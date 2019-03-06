The black SoundPEATS Q31 in-ear sweat-resistant Bluetooth earphones are down to $22.99 at Amazon. That's thanks to a price drop to $25.99 and an on-page coupon for a further $3 off. These earphones regularly sell for $29.99 and this is their best price drop to date.

The Q31 feature Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, an in-line mic and volume controls, as well as a battery life that offers up to 8 hours of playback. These earbuds are rated IPX5 for water-resistance so they can withstand sweat, splashes and wet weather conditions. You can also attach the two headphones together when not in use to stop them swinging around thanks to their magnetic design.

Existing owners rate the Q31 earphones 4.9 out of 5 stars based on early reviews and you get a 12-month warranty with your purchase.

See at Amazon

