Use code 95WCJ5PV during checkout at Amazon to score the SoundPeats Bluetooth Sport Wireless Earbuds for $19.49. Usually they cost $26. While there are only 45 customer reviews so far, they're positive, resulting in a nearly perfect star rating.

These headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and a wireless design. They'll charge in an hour and a half and the battery lasts for ten hours of playtime. The speakers promise incredible sound, while the secure ear hooks keep your headphones in place. That's ideal if you plan on using these while working out. The IPX7 water resistance keeps your gear impervious to sweat and moisture, too. There are magnets built in to each headphone that allow you to attach them, preventing loss and tangled wires. Four sizes of ear tips are included for a perfect fit. You'll also get a one-year warranty with your purchase.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.