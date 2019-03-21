The SoundPeats true wireless earbuds drop to $20.99 at Amazon when you clip their on-page coupon and enter promo code HVB7Q7C7 during checkout. These Bluetooth earbuds go for $30 without the code and do not often drop from that price; the last time we saw a sale on them, they dropped to $22 for just a couple of days.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 and a Realtek chipset. They work together for stereo sound, or you can use just one earbud for single use mode. They pair with your mobile device in one easy step and all you have to do is pull the earbuds from their charging case to connect. The headphones last for about 3.5 hours, and you'll be able to use the charging case to make them last for as long as 15 hours. You'll also get a 12-month warranty. Users give them 4 stars based on 906 reviews.

Looking to get even more playtime out of these headphones? It might be helpful to keep one of these pocket-sized power banks handy — especially while you can snag one on sale for $17 right now.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.