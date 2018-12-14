Amazon has the Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot for Kids on sale for $79.10, which is a great deal since it normally sells for $150. This highly-rated robot is a fantastic STEM toy option if you don't want to get your kids more plastic nonsense for Christmas this year. Today's discount is $25 lower than the last one we posted.

This app-based robot offers an easy-to-use open-ended learning platform, which will give your kids confidence and creativity. It is compatible with a ton of different devices, including the Kindle Fire Kids Edition, which is another awesome option for sneaky learning. There are several free apps to use with your robot pal too. Children can use voice commands to explore loops, events, conditions, and sequences with the included Dash Challenge cards. You'll also get a catapult Launcher kit, but more expansions are available for purchase to further the robot's options. For example, the Wonder Workshop Xylophone Kit is discounted right now, which lets your child compose or remix a song. This toy is definitely not your average plaything, which makes it perfect for your clever little ones.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.